Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: I need victory to show I deserve my IBF world heavyweight title, says Dubois

Daniel Dubois has said a victory over Anthony Joshua in their IBF world heavyweight title fight will "legitimise" the belt as his.

Joshua challenges IBF champion Dubois in a blockbuster all-British title clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as he aims to complete his return to the top following back-to-back defeats to unified heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

Dubois was upgraded to holding the IBF world heavyweight title after Usyk vacated the belt following his points win over Tyson Fury.

An eight-round stoppage win over Filip Hrgovic gave Dubois the IBF interim title.

"I need to legitimise it, win it, and show the world I am the man," Dubois said.

"It is all meant to be, I am in the right place at the right time, and I just need to stay in my bubble and stay focused.

"I am on the job. He is going to bring it and I am going to bring it.

"Knockout? By any means necessary."

While Joshua has been around for years and many view this fight as a pivotal moment in his career as he bids to become a three-time world champion, the fighter himself has no plans to slow down just yet.

Indeed, he sees himself still possibly boxing in big fights in fours years' time.

"How much do I want to win? A lot. I work really hard," Joshua said.

"I have kept my head down, I have prayed, and what will be will be. I will leave it to the big man upstairs.

"Where I am at in my career? If I wanted to fight for another four years I could do that easy. My body is really good.

"I was with the physio today and he was like 'I work with a lot of athletes and you really take care of your body and your joints'.

"I am going to fight someone who wants it and is passionate. I am going to thrive on that, he is going to thrive on that.

"It is going to be an electric atmosphere."

Eubank Jr: AJ is an inspiration

Meanwhile, Chris Eubank Jr has hailed Joshua as "inspirational" ahead of his attempt to regain one of the belts he once held on Saturday evening.

Wins over Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and MMA champion-turned-boxer Francis Ngannou have propelled Joshua back into the world title picture and Eubank Jr, who is preparing to make his own return to the ring next month against Kamil Szeremeta after over a year out, is full of admiration for the 2012 Olympic gold medallist.

"There is nothing but respect for something like that," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports News.

"I know what it takes to come back from defeat and go through those demons, go through those dark times, and still believe in yourself when so many people don't.

"He has done that on a number of occasions now and I know how hard that is, so watching him go through them defeats and now consistently active, taking on these big fights, taking on these big names, winning these fights.

"It is amazing. It is inspirational."

Dubois has had to mount something of a comeback too after a loss to Usyk in controversial circumstances in August last year, having seen a knockdown of the Ukrainian ruled a low blow by the referee prior to being stopped in the ninth round.

Eubank Jr is in no doubt the 27-year-old was denied a fair crack against Usyk and believes Dubois is more than capable of springing a surprise at the weekend.

"I think he beat Usyk," Eubank Jr said. "That body shot was a blow in my opinion so he should have beaten him.

"That didn't happen, but he is a big boy, he is strong, he can hit.

"AJ, regardless of his experience, has to stay on his Ps and Qs all the time or we will get an upset."

As for Saturday's encounter, Eubank Jr believes Joshua has the edge over Dubois in terms of experience and boxing ability.

He does not expect the fight to go the full 12 scheduled rounds either, although warned that Dubois can overcome whatever he will face if he can land one of those big punches.

"I think he [Joshua] outguns Dubois in most areas but the exciting thing about heavyweight boxing is one punch can change it all, one punch can end it all," Eubank Jr said.

"So even though I do believe on a skill, IQ, experience level, that AJ has him outgunned, all that can change in a split second with these big boys.

"Land a shot and it doesn't matter how many levels above you are. If you get hit on the chin you are going to go down."

