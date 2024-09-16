Joshua vs Dubois: Fight date, time, location, undercard, ringwalk, Liam Gallagher and how to watch with Sky Sports

Anthony Joshua fights Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight world title at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Here's all you need to know about the Sky Sports Box Office showdown.

When is the Joshua vs Dubois fight?

Anthony Joshua returns to world title action against a British rival, another hard-punching Londoner Daniel Dubois.

They box on Saturday September 21. The Sky Sports Box Office bill with a stacked undercard starts at 4pm.

The main event ringwalks are expected around 10pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at Anthony Joshua's journey so far ahead of his upcoming fight against Daniel Dubois.

Where is the AJ-Dubois fight?

The all-British heavyweight world title fight will take place at Wembley Stadium, marking Joshua's return to the iconic venue for the first time since 2018.

For Dubois, it will be the first time he has boxed at Wembley, but not his first stadium fight. He challenged Oleksandr Usyk for the unified championship at Wroclaw Stadium in Poland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson discusses the heavyweight showdown between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua and what Dubois will have to do during the fight to defeat AJ.

How do I watch Joshua vs Dubois and how much is it?

The Riyadh Season: Joshua vs Dubois event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK and €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Friday September 20.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 across all 'self-service' bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Saturday September 21.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of Daniel Dubois' biggest knockouts ahead his IBF heavyweight world title fight against Anthony Joshua. Watch Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday, September 21.

Who is the champion?

Anthony Joshua is vastly more experienced at world title level, a veteran of 12 world championship bouts, 10 of which were for unified titles.

But Dubois is the holder of the IBF belt going into this fight. He won the IBF's Interim title in his last bout. When Usyk agreed his rematch with Fury, Usyk could not defend against the mandatory IBF challenger and so that Interim strap was upgraded to the full world championship.

What's AJ and Dubois' current form?

Both have recovered from defeats to the world's leading heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk. Dubois recovered from last year's stoppage loss to the Ukrainian to grind down Jarrell Miller and he also stopped Filip Hrgovic.

Those fights were arguably at a higher level than the four-bout winning run Joshua has been on since his second loss to Usyk. But as Joshua has dealt with Jermaine Franklin, then Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, he's done so in increasingly impressive fashion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Dubois discusses his heated face-off with Anthony Joshua and celebrates his birthday with a huge right hand through an AJ-branded cake.

Who's on the AJ-Dubois undercard?

A number of intriguing bouts are set for the Wembley Stadium undercard:

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley at lightweight

Liam Smith vs Josh Kelly at middleweight

Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson for the WBO Interim light-Heavyweight title

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington for the IBF super-featherweight title

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz for the European middleweight title

The pre-fight talk: what Joshua and Dubois say

Daniel Dubois told Sky Sports: "I aim to knock him out. That's the programme. That's the mindset, that's the intention coming into this fight. I'm going to focus my whole life into destroying it and just being a good destroyer, a good conqueror.

"Don't wait. Go out there. Smash him.

"Go through them. Go through whatever I have to go through… No retreat, no surrender. And go out there and perform like a warrior."

Anthony Joshua told Sky Sports: "I'm just willing to fight anyone. This is my 13th world title fight. So that must mean whoever's at that level or whoever's going to come to that level, I'm going to have to compete with. We're all here to do a job. We're all here as warriors to fight each other.

"[I'm] focusing, completing a mission. Then after that, a championship belt comes home with me and everything else that comes with it.

"But no emotion. A job and a mission that needs to be completed."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday September 21.

What do their promoters say?

Frank Warren, Dubois promoter, told Sky Sports News: "AJ's got more of the experience but there comes a time in boxing when it's a young man's game. I believe this young man [Dubois] is on his game at the moment and I do think he'll come away as the victor.

"It's how who gets caught reacts to that. Whoever gets on the back foot in this fight is not going to win it.

"The guy who is going to win this is the guy who is going to keep pushing his opponent back, and I believe Daniel will be the guy to do that."

Eddie Hearn, Joshua promoter, told Sky Sports News: "If you get hit by Anthony Joshua at the moment, you are going to sleep.

"If Daniel Dubois comes out aggressively like he did against Hrgovic, you're going to get a fire fight. And if he makes one mistake, it's night-night for Daniel Dubois.

"In all boxing, you're only one punch away from a disaster, particularly when you've got two huge punching, fast heavyweights. That's the beauty of this match-up."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Hearn says the fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua is a dangerous fight for both. Hearn says Dubois is dangerous but he’s coming up against the best heavyweight in the world in Anthony Joshua.

Is Liam Gallagher performing at AJ-Dubois?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the best bits from big Manchester City fans, Liam and Noel Gallagher, following their Oasis reunion tour announcement.

Yes! Oasis' monumental reunion tour has been announced but at this event you can at least get a preview and see Liam Gallagher, who will be performing live just before the main event.

What boxing is coming up on Sky Sports?

Image: Anthony Joshua fights Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 21

Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan - Super-middleweight bout (September 21)

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois - IBF heavyweight title (September 21 on Sky Sports Box Office)

Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer - WBO welterweight title (September 28)

Takuma Inoue vs Seiya Tsutsumi - WBA bantamweight title (October 13)

Junto Nakatani vs Tasana Salapat - WBC bantamweight title (October 14)

Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies - Super-lightweight bout (October 19)

Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster - WBC super-featherweight title (November 3)

Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Lemos - Lightweight bout (November 9)

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois takes place on Saturday September 21 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Joshua v Dubois now!