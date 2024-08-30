Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Timing, pricing, booking details for world heavyweight title fight at Wembley

Anthony Joshua challenges Daniel Dubois for the IBF world title in a huge all-British heavyweight battle at Wembley on September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Scroll down to find how and when to book via:

Sky Q, Glass, Stream, and Sky+

Phone

Online

The event will start at 4pm, Saturday September 21 on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491).

The event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK, €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Friday September 20.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 across all "self-service" bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Saturday September 21

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 8am and 5pm on Sunday September 22.

Please note that Sky Sports Box Office booking terms apply.

BOOKING INFORMATION

1. Sky Q (From Friday September 6)

From Friday September 6 go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office.

Alternatively from Saturday September 14 you can purchase via the Sky Sports Box Office destination on Sky Q. Using your remote, navigate to Sports and then Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to select the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

2. Sky Glass & Sky Stream (From Friday September 13)

Press Home on your Sky remote. Select the event from the menu. Enter your Sky TV PIN, if enabled or select Purchase.

You'll be charged for the event when you enter your PIN (if enabled), and the order is confirmed.

If you change your mind about the event, you'll need to call us before the event starts. There may be a delay of 40 seconds or more behind the live event.

3. Sky + (From Friday September 6)

From Friday September 6 go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office.

Alternatively, from Saturday September 14, you can purchase via your Sky remote. Just press the Box Office button on your remote, and use the arrow buttons to select the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

Error messages

Blocked your PIN? You'll need to wait 10 minutes for this to unblock. During this time, you'll be able to reset your PIN to a new one.

You'll need to wait 10 minutes for this to unblock. During this time, you'll be able to reset your PIN to a new one. "Event unavailable": The offer has expired and the event is no longer available.

The offer has expired and the event is no longer available. "There was a problem with your purchase…": Try the steps above again.

4. To book online - Sky Q and Sky+ customers only (From Friday September 6)

Book Joshua vs Dubois

5. To watch online via the Sky Sports Box Office App (Non-Sky customers)

Watch Joshua vs Dubois online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.

If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight from Friday September 6.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) "

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

This will give you access. You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

Ways to watch

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW Smart Stick or your NOW box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

Now

Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive

Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW device from the App Store.

Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.

6. Phoneline (From Friday August 30)

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI). Please note there will be a £2 booking fee for all phone bookings, and a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via this method from midnight Friday September 20 to midnight Saturday September 21. You will not be able to record the event if booking via phone.

Note there is no surcharge for online or Sky Q, Sky Glass, Sky Stream or Sky + bookings made via remote.

7. Virgin Media + EETV

Please contact your operator.

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois takes place on Saturday September 21 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Joshua v Dubois now!