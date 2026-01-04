Anthony Joshua posts first pictures since car crash that killed close friends in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua releases first picture since car crash in Nigeria that killed close friends Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, Joshua sustained minor injuries in fatal incident and was discharged from hospital this week; The driver of the car involved in crash has been charged by police

Anthony Joshua has posted his first pictures on social media since the car crash that killed two of his close friends in Nigeria.

Joshua was released from hospital on New Year's Eve after sustaining minor injuries in the fatal incident and the former world heavyweight champion flew back from Nigeria ahead of Sunday's memorial services in London for Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, who were killed in the crash in Makun on Monday.

In posts on X and Instagram, Joshua put up pictures which appeared to show him joined by grieving relatives, with the words: 'My Brothers Keeper.'

Ghami and Ayodele were both described as 'close friends and integral members of Anthony's team,' in a statement released by a spokesperson for Joshua earlier this week.

Floral tributes have been left at Ghami's gym in north London.

The driver of the car involved in the crash, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, was charged by Nigerian police on Friday with offences that include causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

The case has been adjourned until January 20.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of 5,000,000 Naira (£2,578) and was remanded pending his bail conditions being met.

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was spending time in the country following his recent knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami.