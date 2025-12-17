Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: YouTube star's 'courage' is praised by Frank Sanchez who 'cracked' Paul's nose
Jake Paul will face Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight fight in Miami which is in the early hours of Saturday UK time; the YouTube star has revealed that he suffered a 'crooked' nose after sparring Frank Sanchez; Jake Paul is backed to 'shock the world' by sparring partner Cassius Chaney
Tuesday 16 December 2025 21:39, UK
Jake Paul was left with a 'crooked' nose after a sparring session with heavyweight Frank Sanchez, who has praised the YouTube star's 'courage'.
Paul has been preparing for the most daunting fight of his boxing career against Anthony Joshua, Britain's two-time world champion, in Miami, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The 28-year-old has only 13 bouts on his boxing record, but Paul has been trading punches in sparring with top heavyweight fighters, including Cuban Sanchez.
- Anthony Joshua explains career 'reset' ahead of Jake Paul fight
- Tyson Fury 'indicates' he will return in 2026 for Joshua fight
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Revealing the damage to his nose, Paul recently told ESPN: "It's even more crooked.
"I'm not going to lie, sparring the heavyweights, my nose has moved a couple of millimetres this camp. A guy by the name of Frank Sanchez, he definitely cracked it a little bit, so it definitely has a slight little something in there.
"But, yeah man, it's bad!"
Sanchez, who is line to challenge for a world title if he wins an IBF final eliminator, has voiced his respect for Paul.
"I spent three weeks with Jake," Sanchez told Sky Sports. "What surprised me most is that Jake is a professional, hard worker and his boxing has definitely improved since he began.
"I personally am looking forward to his fight with Joshua. Jake is showing lots of courage to make such a difficult fight.
"I think boxing fans will admire that he is not afraid to fight one of the best heavyweight boxers in the world.
"I like Jake Paul and wish him the best."
Jake Paul can 'shock the world'
American Cassius Chaney had been preparing to fight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia before the British star decided to share the ring with Paul instead.
But Paul has enlisted Chaney to join his impressive array of sparring partners, which also includes fellow US contender Jared Anderson and Britain's two-weight world champion Lawrence Okolie.
"Jake looks extremely prepared and focused," Chaney told Sky Sports.
"I'm excited to see him put it together and shock the world.
"This opportunity is his for the taking."