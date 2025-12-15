Tyson Fury has 'indicated' he will return to fight Anthony Joshua in 2026 if 'deal is right', confirms Frank Warren

Tyson Fury has "indicated" he will return for a fight against Anthony Joshua if it is the "right deal", his promoter Frank Warren confirmed.

Warren confirmed negotiations for the long-awaited fight were taking place and that it would happen "sometime in late summer" in 2026.

Warren told Sky Sports News: "There's been some talks going on, there's nothing been signed yet, but Tyson's indicated if it's the right deal, he'll definitely do it.

"I think it's going in the right direction and hopefully we'll get some news pretty soon as to what's going to happen."

Warren added: "I do believe it will happen."

A bout between Joshua and Fury - two of the greatest heavyweights of their generation and two of the best British heavyweights of all time - has been mooted for years but has never come to fruition.

But The Ring Magazine, owned by head of Riyadh Season, Turki Alalshikh, reported last week that the bout was being lined up for next year.

The publication also reported that both fighters were slated for separate fights in 2026 as part of Riyadh Season.

Having not fought since defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024, Joshua returns to action this Friday against Jake Paul in Miami. Fury announced his retirement at the start of this year after two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

"AJ's fighting, or whatever you want to call it, this week against Jake Paul and there's talk of him fighting again early in 2026," said Warren.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn shares his thoughts on Anthony Joshua's upcoming heavyweight bout with Jake Paul and believes it could be the end for boxing if Paul causes a massive upset

"Tyson's been out for a while now. He may have a warm-up fight but if this fight happens - which I believe it will - it will be sometime in late summer. So that's another seven months away, so he'll certainly have a fight in between I think if he comes back."

Fury vs Joshua 'is going to be massive'

On Fury's current condition, Warren added: "He has been in the gym full-time training very hard.

"He's in great nick, he looks well and he's said many times himself he would like to come back and fight again.

"And 2026 I believe, provided the deal's right, I think you'll see him back in the ring again."

"The fans have been asking for this, and everybody has been talking about it, for years and years and years.

"It's better that if it's going to happen it happens now rather than these guys come back and talk about doing it in five or six years' time.

"Anybody who I talk to about boxing that's the one thing they always mention - 'When are these two getting it on? Are they ever going to get it on? We never got to see it.'

"It will happen. I think it will happen and when it does happen I think it's going to be massive."