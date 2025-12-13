Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Is the crossover contest dangerous or daring? | 'I fear for him'

Anthony Joshua could prove to be too dangerous an opponent for Jake Paul, warns former world champion Richie Woodhall.

Joshua will box YouTuber turned prizefighter Paul over eight rounds on December 19.

There is a gulf between them in class, experience and sheer size.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Paul has had 13 pro fights, winning all but 12 but he's never fought a heavyweight in his prime. In fact he's only weighed in over the cruiserweight limit once, and that came against a 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

In contrast Joshua has been a professional fighter for more than 12 years and won the Olympic Games before that. He's twice been a unified heavyweight world champion and is a noted power-puncher. Of his 28 career victories, 25 have come inside the distance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jeamie 'TKV' Tshikeva says that Jake Paul fighting Anthony Joshua is dangerous and that he will be surprised if the American won.

Richie Woodhall, a former world champion and Olympic medallist himself, told Sky Sports: "In today's boxing I didn't think there would be anything that surprised me anymore.

"I think it's a really dangerous contest. And I don't care how much money is involved, you can be seriously hurt in boxing. If AJ connects with the right hand that we know he can do, he'll land in the next universe, Jake Paul will, it's quite simple.

"So it's a really dangerous fight. It's a dangerous fight for a full-time professional boxer who's been in the game a long time just to fight AJ, especially if you're giving that type of weight away.

"Any boxer if you're giving that type of weight away then it's really, really dangerous if you were a full-time pro. I've been impressed with Jake Paul actually for all that it's worth. He's quite decent but he's obviously a novice and that's the way I see it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn shares his thoughts on Anthony Joshua's upcoming heavyweight bout with Jake Paul and believes it could be the end for boxing if Paul causes a massive upset.

Although Joshua will considerably outweigh Paul on the night, for the first time in his career AJ will have to make weight. He has agreed to the stipulation that he can't weigh in over 245lbs for the bout.

But that weight limit at 245lbs is not as low as Woodhall expected. "That will make him probably take it a little bit more serious and get into shape. I'm absolutely amazed," he said.

"I bet AJ's licking his lips, he just can't believe it. I do believe now that there's not a weight restriction, as in he's only got to come down to 240 odd, that will make him even probably more switched on for the fight because he's got to train hard to get down to that weight. I just think it's a really dangerous fight for Jake Paul.

"It's been sanctioned [in Florida]. Would it be sanctioned over here [in Britain]? I don't know. It's been sanctioned over there. It's just a dangerous situation where someone can get seriously hurt. God forbid nothing like that does happen. If it was to happen, everyone could see it coming.

"I really fear for Jake Paul."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the best bits from Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua's first press conference ahead of their fight on December 19 in Miami. Credit: MVP/Netflix

Woodhall understands just how big a puncher Joshua is from first-hand experience. As a coach on the GB squad, Woodhall has done rounds of padwork with him.

"AJ's still a really decent heavyweight, good enough again to be a world champion I think. I've took him on the pads, I know how hard he hits," Woodhall said.

"I've been on this [GB] programme since 2009, so many, many years, I've never felt a right hand like I did against AJ. He's the hardest hitting rear-hand fighter that we've had on this programme that I've felt. His power was absolutely phenomenal.

"I would say that Daniel Dubois had the hardest jab I've ever felt on the programme, but right hand-wise it was AJ. If he connects with that … I know it's only an eight rounder but eight rounds is a long time.

"Jake Paul's going to want to make it entertaining, he's going to want to have a go, it's a dangerous fight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul come face-to-face for the first time ahead of their fight in Miami on December 19.

Adeleye: Paul no pushover

British heavyweight David Adeleye, who has trained in the gym with Paul, is more sanguine about the event.

"I've got to give Jake his credit though. A lot of people don't give Jake his credit for even choosing this fight," Adeleye said.

"Everyone Jake gets in the ring with all know about his power. So one thing we have to accept is Jake's no fool as well. He's no pushover.

"It's a good fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jake Paul calls for a fight against Tyson Fury in 2026 in his press conference ahead of his fight against Anthony Joshua. Credit: MVP/Netflix

"We're all obviously going to be tuning in. It's going to be interesting," he added. "You go back years, Muhammad Ali was doing exhibitions, Floyd Mayweather was doing exhibitions.

"It is what it is. If there's another YouTuber that's a heavyweight that needs a dance partner, just call me."