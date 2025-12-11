Teagn Stott: World championships star targets Olympic glory | 'I want to be the new face of boxing'

Teagn Stott has been one of the standout performers for GB Boxing this year.

The amateur from Sheffield reached the final of the World Boxing Championships at 85kgs and is targeting a run that he hopes will carry him to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The World Championship silver medal puts Stott in august company. Some of the very best fighters to come out of Britain in the last 20 years - future Olympic medallists and professional champions - have won World silver medals first.

"You've got David Haye in 2001, Luke Campbell in 2011, Anthony Joshua in 2011 and Pat McCormack in 2019," Stott told Sky Sports.

"I already believed before the Worlds that I was going to go on to do those things anyway. It just does cement it a little bit more in my head that I was right. My ambitions are I want to do the same things as all them other people.

"I want to go to the Commonwealths, I want to go to the Olympics. Not only do I want to go, I want to win golds at every tournament I go to.

"Looking on even further down the line I want to absolutely take over the entire boxing scene. I want to be the new face of boxing."

Image: Teagn Stott celebrates his World Championship medal

The World Championships in Liverpool proved to be a fine showcase for Stott. He celebrated his 22nd birthday by winning his first contest at the Worlds.

He went on to dominate Bulgaria's Semion Boldirev in the quarter-final, forcing a stoppage in just the second round of their bout. Stott commanded his semi-final when he beat Ukraine's Danylo Zhasan.

"In the quarters I stopped the kid, in the semis I cut him with a punch which the ref called a head, but if you watch it back no head clash happened," Stott reflected. "Letting your hands go with good timing, good precision and just natural strength behind it.

"All these fights you're just learning constantly," he added. "The main things I'd say about my style is relaxed, powerful, skilful and just entertaining."

Image: Stott hammers his opponent to secure a stoppage win

He lost in the World final to ferocious Uzbek Akmaljon Isroilov. "I never turn down a fight with anyone! That might have hindered me a little bit in the final. Maybe I should have been boxing a little bit more smart. But I wouldn't turn down a fight with the kid," Stott reflected.

"I'd do things different next time, but in a World final I was all up for a fight."

His target is now the Olympic Games and he will move up from 85 to 90kgs to pursue that goal.

"That's the focus," he said. "The plan is to take the natural progression of moving up. As you will have seen in the World Championships, I'm big for 85kgs. Even if they were taller I still looked like the bigger man and I'm carrying the power so I can definitely handle myself when that time comes to move up.

"The GB team across all the weights is packed with talent. So you've just got to have faith in yourself, faith in your own ability that you're going to get the spot, it's not going to come easy.

"There's an old saying, iron sharpens iron. So when you're training alongside other good fighters it's only going to push you on."

GB take three European golds

The GB boxing team closed out their year with a successful campaign at the European under-23 championships in Budapest this month.

Super-heavyweight Damar Thomas, light-heavyweight Bobby Wallace and welterweight Kayla Allen all won gold medals. They were part of a cohort of six GB medallists, which included silvers for flyweight Kelsey Oakley and bantamweight Isaac Burton, along with a middleweight bronze for Mary-Kate Smith.

Image: Damar Thomas is another future GB star

GB Boxing's performance director, Rob McCracken, said: "The team boxed well and it was a very positive end to a good year for GB Boxing. The boxers got some really good experience competing a number of times and to come away with so many medals is a well-deserved reward for the way they applied themselves. There were lots of good performances and, to be honest, I felt a couple more of them were unlucky not to come away with gold.

"It has shown us that we have some excellent talent at all levels in the Academy and Podium squad and augurs well for the future."