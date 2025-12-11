Anthony Joshua rematch is 'a possibility' for Daniel Dubois, says new trainer Tony Sims

A rematch with Anthony Joshua remains a possibility for Daniel Dubois, says new trainer Tony Sims.

Dubois knocked out Joshua to defend the IBF heavyweight championship last year, but was halted himself when Oleksandr Usyk stopped him in their July rematch.

After linking up with new trainer Sims, Dubois expects to go straight back into a major contest early in the new year.

"That's what he'll be looking at, getting back into a big fight. He can't really fight the likes of Usyk and go in to fight a nobody the next fight," Sims told Sky Sports.

"He'll be looking to go straight back in there. But he's only a young man still. He's a young heavyweight and he's got plenty long left in his career yet. He's exciting and he can punch, he can box. It's good to work with him.

"He's doing really well, Daniel. Obviously he came to me a couple of months ago to see if we'd gel and we've gelled. Just waiting for the date really. Hopefully it'll be the early part of next year. He's doing really well in the gym."

Dubois could rematch Joshua, who will be boxing Jake Paul in a crossover event on December 19.

Apart from Dubois, Joshua has only lost to two other opponents in his professional career, Usyk and Andy Ruiz, both of whom he took on in rematches.

"It's a possibility," Sims said of Dubois having a rematch with AJ.

That's as long as Joshua doesn't struggle with Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned prizefighter.

"If it goes past one round then there's something wrong with the fight. I just don't see Jake Paul going a round with Anthony Joshua," said Sims, who worked with AJ at an early stage of his pro career.

"If it does go past the first round, it doesn't look good for Anthony."

AJ versus Paul is an unlikely match up. Paul, who's only had 13 pro fights, has never competed at Joshua's level and is a natural cruiserweight.

"It's strange, it's all for the money and it's all about financial reasons," Sims reflected.

"The only upside to it is, it brings a wider scope of audience to boxing. I think we've seen that with the YouTube and Misfits kind of fighters, they bring a different audience to boxing and a wider audience. Boxing is flourishing at the minute, especially financially for the fighters. That is probably the only upside of it, is the scale of the audience that it's going to bring into boxing.

"These fighters they do all this for the money, it is their job at the end of the day. I know Anthony's already got a lot of money and he's a very wealthy man. But if you can give him another bit of wealth he's always going to take it. That's why they do it. They know the career and the life in boxing doesn't go on forever," he added.

"If it's a one round destruction job, why wouldn't you take it? I don't know anyone who wouldn't take that fight."