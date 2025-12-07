Tyson Fury hints at return from retirement: T'he king must return to his throne'
Tyson Fury has hinted that he may come out of retirement and make a return to the ring with a post on social media; He said the 'king must return to his throne'; It is the second time Fury has retired after calling it a day back in 2022 before returning
Sunday 7 December 2025 13:56, UK
Tyson Fury has hinted at making a return to the ring, having retired back in January.
It was not the first time Fury had announced his retirement. He did so in April 2022 after beating Dillian Whyte, insisting his career had reached an end.
The former heavyweight world champion returned six months later to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
- Usyk permitted to make voluntary defence of WBC title against Wilder
- Sheeraz mandated for world title shot after Crawford stripped of belt
- Benn lined up for potential fights with Garcia and Stevenson in 2026
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Fury was beaten by unanimous decision last December in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.
Now, 11 months after his retirement with immediate effect, Fury has hinted at returning to the ring once again.
In a post on social media, he said: "The king must return to his throne. There is a long & lonely road that only I can walk on, but after the long & hard battles awaits immortality!"
Tyson Fury's boxing career
- Fights: 37
- Wins: 34
- Knockout victories: 24
- Defeats: 2
- Draws: 1
Fury's promoters Queensberry then also posted the same quote, with an image of Fury sat on a throne.
The fight that many wanted to see was Fury against Anthony Joshua, however AJ is set to fight Jake Paul on December 19 in Miami.
Fury is a two-time heavyweight world champion, winning his first title when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.
After a three-year break, he returned to the ring and went on to beat Deontay Wilder in their second fight in 2020 to become WBC champion, before defending his title against Wilder again in 2021, then against Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora in 2022.
He overcame a big scare against Francis Ngannou in 2023, before losing twice to Usyk last year.