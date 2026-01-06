Fabio Wardley 'extremely keen' to fight Tyson Fury and defend WBO world title against former heavyweight champion

Fabio Wardley has told Sky Sports he would be "extremely keen" to defend his WBO world title against Tyson Fury, following the latter's decision to come out of retirement.

Wardley was elevated as the new WBO world champion following Oleksandr Usyk's decision to relinquish the belt after being ordered to make a mandatory title defence against the British heavyweight.

Fury, who confirmed his latest comeback on Sunday, name-checked Wardley as one of a number of possible opponents on social media.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the unbeaten Wardley confirmed he is eager to face Fury in 2026.

"It was good [to be named on Tyson Fury's hit list] because he was already on mine. It makes no difference to me," Wardley said.

"Look, it's something I'd be really keen for because I'm not shying away from big fights. I haven't got a world title just to take easy fights and hold onto it, and hide away with it.

"I'm not going to run off with my belt and not offer it out to anyone. The biggest names out there are the guys I want to be in fights with.

"I think being open [to negotiations] might be a bit of an understatement. I'd be extremely keen to see if he's genuine about it or not.

"He may be looking at it like it might be an easy touch for him to roll out of retirement, come into a fight, pick up a world title and go on to bigger things, but as fighters of late have found out, I'm quite the banana skin.

"I'd back myself against anyone in this division. That much has been proven about me.

"No matter the fighter, the occasion, the night, the event, or even how the fight in itself is going, I'm always in there with a chance. I'm not going to give up until I hear that final bell."

Is Chisora another option for Wardley?

Derek Chisora, another big-name domestic opponent, has also been linked with a potential fight against Wardley.

Chisora intends to have his 50th and final fight in the coming months and Wardley would also relish that British battle.

"I think massively [it would be an attractive fight for British boxing fans]," said Wardley.

"For me as well, with my fights, I look at them from the perspective not just as a boxer but also as a fan.

"I look at them like: if I was sitting on the sofa and that popped up, would it interest me?

"I think you'd be hard-pressed to find somebody in boxing that's going to see my name, Chisora and a fight, who thinks our styles aren't going to go well together or create an entertaining fight.

"It would be a nice way to send him packing [into retirement] for his 50th fight. Credit to him for all he's done in the sport, and for all the years I've watched him he's been entertaining and a pleasure.

"It would almost be like I'm doing a service. Give him his 50th, throw in a world title, send him packing with a big show and a big fight, but it's only going to end one way."