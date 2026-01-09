Tyson Fury hits back at comments over his weight as training for comeback continues - 'I beat everyone with a fat belly'

Tyson Fury has hit back at negative comments about his appearance and insists he will be "loose and fast" after losing over a stone for his long-awaited return to the ring.

Fury has posted regular video updates about his training comeback in Thailand since he announced this month he plans to make a return to boxing in 2026, nearly a year after his latest retirement from the ring.

But the former world heavyweight champion has provided a defiant response to online critics who have questioned his physical shape.

"I've got a few comments saying I'm looking a bit hench, chubby, fat, but welcome to my world, I've never been any different," Fury said in an Instagram Live to his 6.7m followers.

"I beat everybody with a fat belly, never been any different, never made any odds before. Why should it make any odds today?

"I'm weighing about 20 stone at the moment, I'll probably get down to around under 19 stone for the comeback, nice and loose and fast.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I've been away for a while, but I'm back now, I had a year out and if I box in the first quarter [of 2026], I could be up to 16 months out of the ring.

"That's a long time for a man who is 37 years old, and 38 this year. Let's see if I've still got it."

After a second points loss to heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk for three of the four major world titles in December 2024, Fury confirmed the end of his professional career the following month. He announced on Sunday, however, he will return to boxing this year.

Also on Friday, Fury said via Instagram: "I'm feeling good overall. My sharpness is coming on, timing is coming back.

"I'd say I could probably fight 10 rounds this evening, but that's just me, being the same old G as always, heavy and fat but fit.

Image: Fury added that his sharpness and timing is returning in training

"You know when you leave the ring, you leave your job and you retire and your mind goes elsewhere.

"I've been doing Netflix documentaries, I've been holidaying, messing around with the family and kids and doing other things. It's not the life of a fighter, but I'm back at it now and I'm coming back for vengeance.

"I want you back boxing, I want it all back and I'm coming 2026.

"I've just finished in the gym, 12 rounds of boxing, 1,000 dabs, some cold therapy, and now I'm on my way home to get a nice shower and a steak."

On Monday, Fury responded to a Sky Sports Boxing Instagram post posing the question: 'Who will Fury fight in 2026?'

The 37-year-old replied with a comment saying: "Whoever it will be it will be the biggest & best event of that time. As the GK [Gypsy King] brings the circus back views and headlines incoming."

Fury's history of retirement followed by a U-turn meant few believed his most recent claim to end a career that had brought 34 wins in 37 contests and a couple of stints as a world champion.

Image: Fury announced his return to boxing in an Instragram post on Sunday

He was incensed at the judges' decisions in his two defeats by Usyk, the only boxer to beat Fury, who said in last year's retirement message: "I'm going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask."

But Fury fuelled speculation of another comeback over the festive period by posting several clips on his social media feeds of himself in training.

Despite insisting he had bowed out of the sport, Fury has been repeatedly linked with a long-awaited all-British bout against Anthony Joshua, another former two-time world heavyweight champion.

The pair agreed to a fight in August 2021 when they held all the major world titles between them, but that was scuppered when Fury was ordered to take on Deontay Wilder for a third time by an arbitration hearing.

Image: Fury could face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch of his last fight

Plans were in the pipeline for Joshua and Fury to have tune-ups in the early part of this year before finally facing off against each other, either in late summer or towards the back end of 2026.

However, the car crash in Nigeria on Monday which left Joshua injured and led to the deaths of two close friends and team members has likely put boxing on hold for the 36-year-old.

If Joshua is unavailable, Fury could seek a trilogy fight against WBC, WBA and IBF belt-holder Usyk or a contest with WBO champion Fabio Wardley. A win over either would see Fury join Muhammad Ali as a three-time world heavyweight champion.