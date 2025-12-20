Caroline Dubois drops Camilla Panatta in sixth round as she defends WBC lightweight title with points win in Miami

Caroline Dubois floored Camilla Panatta in the sixth round as Britain's WBC lightweight champion defended her title with a dominant points win.

Dubois showcased her punching power, dropping her Italian opponent with a right hook, and then sealed a unanimous-decision victory with three scores of 99-90 on the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua undercard in Miami.

The unbeaten 24-year-old could be on a collision course with American Alycia Baumgardner, who called for a battle against the Brit, after she defended her WBO and IBF super-featherweight titles with a points win over Canadian Leila Beaudoin.

Image: Alycia Baumgardner called for a fight against Dubois

In a move to attain equality in boxing, Baumgardner's fight against Beaudoin was over three-minute rounds, the same as male fighters, and the Detroit fighter had vacated one of her belts to ensure longer rounds were introduced.

Beaudoin was floored in the seventh round, but provided stubborn resistance until the final bell as Baumgardner took a unanimous-decision victory with totals of 117-110, 117-110 and 118-109.

Earlier in the evening, two former UFC champions shared the ring as Anderson Silva produced a ruthless second-round stoppage of Tyron Woodley.

Silva unloaded a jolting uppercut, followed by cuffing hooks, and Woodley wilted to the canvas.

Woodley rose shakily to his feet, but the referee waved the fight off, with the American's corner team signalling he was unable to continue.