Joshua vs Povetkin: Tony Bellew goes head to head with Oleksandr Usyk ahead of world title fight

Tony Bellew shared the ring with next opponent Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley

Tony Bellew went head to head with Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley ahead of their fight for all the world cruiserweight titles in Manchester.

The Merseysider received an early opportunity to size up the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star as they both stepped between the ropes at the national stadium before their showdown at Manchester Arena on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Usyk holds the WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA belts, but Bellew has vowed to become the new undisputed champion after agreeing to step back down a division following his two wins over David Haye at heavyweight.

I have 100 per cent belief that I'm going to take him apart. Tony Bellew

Speaking beforehand, Bellew had told Sky Sports: "Out all of the opponents he's faced, I am the only one, who when he looks into my eyes, I will not be in awe of him. I have no fear of him," Bellew said.

"I have 100 per cent belief that I'm going to take him apart. None of the other guys believed that. I'm crazy enough to believe it.

"I'm very honest, I'm very open, and very brutal with saying it - the eyes never lie. He will realise whose eyes are lying and whose don't."

