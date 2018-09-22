Joshua vs Povetkin: David Price beaten by Sergey Kuzmin

David Price holds his right arm after the fight

David Price retired on his stool after four punishing rounds against Sergey Kuzmin at Wembley on Saturday night.

The Liverpool heavyweight was boxing well against his unbeaten Russian visitor and the conclusion silenced the considerable support he had enjoyed at the national stadium.

An injured bicep was the cause of Price's withdrawal, and it represents a second consecutive stoppage defeat having been knocked out by Alexander Povetkin on the undercard to Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker.

"I've had a slight tear in the bicep the last few weeks," Price said afterwards. "We had to take the fight, and take a chance.

"At the end of the fourth round, it was barely movable.

"It's really frustrating. I would love the opportunity to fight him again with the right preparation."

Price had been confident at range but, by the second round, Kuzmin found a way to get closer and land his own blows which caused nerves in the crowd every time they landed on the home fighter.

They collided like stags in the third - Price got the better of a brawl in the centre of the ring, but emerged panting with fatigue by the end of the round.

A chopping right hand from Price stiffened the legs of his Russian visitor but it would be his final moment of success in the fight.

It is a sixth career defeat for the 35-year-old from Liverpool, all via stoppage. Kuzmin, a World of Boxing stablemate of Povetkin's, reacted with surprise when the referee waved the fight off in between rounds and is now 13-0.

