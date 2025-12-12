Deontay Wilder says negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk over heavyweight world title clash are looking 'very promising'

Deontay Wilder says negotiations for a fight with Oleksandr Usyk look "very promising" and has vowed to pull off a sensational upset win against the heavyweight world champion.

Usyk has been permitted to make a voluntary defence of his WBC title, with the Ukrainian's camp appearing to view former champion Wilder as their preferred opponent.

Wilder, who was unbeaten in his first 43 professional bouts, has lost four of his last six fights, with his two victories in that time coming against opposition far below world level.

However, with Usyk having beaten British trio Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois twice each, a bout against the powerful Wilder, most likely in the USA, is an attractive option.

"Just the excitement that it has drawn for boxing fans has been amazing, and I don't doubt that it's going to happen, especially at this moment in time of negotiation, it looks very promising," Wilder said during an interview with IBA Boxing at IBA Pro 13 in Dubai.

"My heart is pumping right now just to get back in there, this is something that I need, this is something that I've been waiting on to get myself back together mentally, because physically, nothing ever happened physically, it was just all mental - get myself mentally back together.

"And now that I'm here and I get this opportunity, it's a beautiful thing, so I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully negotiation goes just as smooth as it's going now, everything is agreed upon fairly."

Usyk is undefeated but no longer the undisputed heavyweight world champion after vacating the WBO championship that he's held since 2021 when he first defeated Anthony Joshua.

The Ukrainian star remains the unified WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion.

With his last fight having been a knockout win over fellow American Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in June, Wilder is confident of extending his winning streak.

"I pray things are fair," he added.

"Usyk is a man of God and stuff like that, so I hope he takes that into consideration, just let things be fair, with everything and we have a great fight.

"I'm sorry, but the world will see, 'and the new!'

Wilder reveals added motivation

Wilder lost successive world title bouts with Fury in 2020 and 2021, before suffering further loses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang in 2023 and 2024 that led many to write him off as a top-level contender.

The Alabama fighter, who turned 40 in October, says he has extra motivation to prove his doubters wrong.

"Damn right it does," he said. "It should get anybody the motivation.

"My life has been crazy. The spiral that I've been through, it's been crazy.

"And just to come back, and to go through all the things I've been through, and to still have my mindset right, still happy, still love people, nothing has taken away from that.

"I'm still here, and to get this opportunity, it's a blessing that I am,

"And like I told Usyk, I appreciate that. So, we're going to see, fans get ready, it's going to be something."