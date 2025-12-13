Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua reportedly set for long-awaited showdown as part of Riyadh Season in 2026

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are being lined up for a long-awaited showdown next year.

Plans for a meeting between the two former world heavyweight champions was reported by The Ring Magazine, owned by head of Riyadh Season, Turki Alalshikh.

A bout between Joshua and Fury - two of the greatest heavyweights of their generation and two of the best British heavyweights of all time - has been mooted for years but has never come to fruition.

The report also says Fury and Joshua are additionally slated for separate fights in 2026 as part of Riyadh Season.

Joshua is preparing to fight Jake Paul later this month - his first outing since being dismantled by Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player CEO of Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian is backing his business partner Jake Paul to cause an upset in their upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua.

Fury is currently retired following back-to-back defeats to WBC, WBA and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, Fury has previously declared he had retired, only to return to the ring on multiple occasions.

In 2021, the British stars were almost in with a chance to fight for the undisputed heavyweight champion title.

However, Deontay Wilder exercised a rematch clause after Fury stopped him in the seventh round of their second fight, leading to a third bout between them. Joshua had to face Usyk.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the boxing resume of Jake Paul ahead of his fight with former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) lost a unanimous decision to Usyk, while Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) stopped Wilder in the 11th round to defend his WBC heavyweight title.

Usyk went on to again defeat Joshua in a rematch before beating Fury twice in 2024, with the first victory making him the undisputed heavyweight champion.