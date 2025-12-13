Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua reportedly set for long-awaited showdown as part of Riyadh Season in 2026
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are being lined up to showdown next year as part of Riyadh Season; The Ring Magazine, owned by head of Riyadh Season, Turki Alalshikh, announced plans for the bout in 2026
Saturday 13 December 2025 08:00, UK
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are being lined up for a long-awaited showdown next year.
Plans for a meeting between the two former world heavyweight champions was reported by The Ring Magazine, owned by head of Riyadh Season, Turki Alalshikh.
A bout between Joshua and Fury - two of the greatest heavyweights of their generation and two of the best British heavyweights of all time - has been mooted for years but has never come to fruition.
- Anthony Joshua rematch 'a possibility' for Daniel Dubois
- Stott targets Olympic glory: 'I want to be the new face of boxing'
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
The report also says Fury and Joshua are additionally slated for separate fights in 2026 as part of Riyadh Season.
Joshua is preparing to fight Jake Paul later this month - his first outing since being dismantled by Daniel Dubois in September 2024.
Fury is currently retired following back-to-back defeats to WBC, WBA and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, Fury has previously declared he had retired, only to return to the ring on multiple occasions.
In 2021, the British stars were almost in with a chance to fight for the undisputed heavyweight champion title.
However, Deontay Wilder exercised a rematch clause after Fury stopped him in the seventh round of their second fight, leading to a third bout between them. Joshua had to face Usyk.
Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) lost a unanimous decision to Usyk, while Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) stopped Wilder in the 11th round to defend his WBC heavyweight title.
Usyk went on to again defeat Joshua in a rematch before beating Fury twice in 2024, with the first victory making him the undisputed heavyweight champion.