Terence Crawford retires: Undefeated five-division boxing world champion announces end to legendary career
Terence Crawford, who has a 42-0 record, says he has "won a different type of battle" where "you walk away on your own terms"; Crawford beat Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas in September in most-recent fight; American first male in modern era to hold undisputed titles in three weight divisions
Wednesday 17 December 2025 07:08, UK
Undefeated world super-middleweight champion Terence Crawford has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 38.
The five-division champion revealed his decision in a video posted to YouTube, saying he was stopping months after his September victory over Canelo Alvarez.
The win over Alvarez made Crawford the first male fighter in the modern era to hold undisputed titles in three weight divisions.
In a post on X, he said he was "walking away as a great with nothing else left to prove".
"I'm stepping away from competition, not because I'm done fighting, but because I've won a different type of battle," said Crawford, who began his impeccable 42-0 professional career - 31 of those wins came via knockout - with victory over Brian Cummings in 2008.
"The one where you walk away on your own terms."
Crawford - who has beaten Great Britain's Kell Brook, Amir Khan and Ricky Burns - thanked his opponents, family, fans and members of his team.
"This isn't goodbye, it's just the end of one fight and the beginning of another," he added.
In the YouTube video description, Crawford, a champion at lightweight, light-welterweight, welterweight, light-middleweight and super-middleweight, said: "I've been blessed to live out a dream that started long before the lights, the fans, or the world titles.
"From Omaha to the biggest stages in boxing, every step of this journey was earned through sacrifice, discipline, and faith.
"I gave this sport everything I had. I faced the best, moved through weight classes, and made history on my own terms. 42-0. 3x Undisputed. Five division world champion. No shortcuts. No excuses.
"This isn't goodbye to boxing...it's a thank you. Thank you to my family, my team, my city, and the fans who rode with me through every chapter. Thank you to the sport for shaping the man I am today.
"The gloves may have come off but legacy is forever. History is never retired."
His announcement comes after he was stripped of the WBC super middleweight title earlier this month over a failure to pay a required sanctioning fee.