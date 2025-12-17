Jake Paul vows to beat Anthony Joshua and 'shock the world', promises 'biggest upset in sports history'

Jake Paul plans to "shock the world" and "pull off the biggest upset in sports history" when he takes on former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul - who has a 12-1 record as a pro and beat ex-middleweight world champion Julio César Chávez Jr in his previous fight in June - will meet Joshua in an eight-rounder on Friday.

The American said at a public workout: "One of us is going to sleep - that's what we're going to do here. That's what this heavyweight fight is all about.

"I started my boxing journey here in Miami. We're bringing it back and I'm going to shock the world and pull off the biggest upset in sports history."

Joshua, who held the unified world heavyweight title from 2017 to 2019 and again from 2019 to 2021, said: "It was an honour to be invited to America.

"To come and perform in front of some amazing people, the Miami crowd, the international crowd. So I just said: 'It's got to be done.' I got to give him [Paul] respect, because I'm f*****g ready."

Will Joshua vs Fury happen in 2026?

It was announced earlier this week that talks were taking place regarding a fight between Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2026, with Fury's promoter Frank Warren telling Sky Sports News: "There's nothing been signed yet, but Tyson's indicated if it's the right deal, he'll definitely do it.

"I think it's going in the right direction and hopefully we'll get some news pretty soon as to what's going to happen. I do believe it will happen.

"The fans have been asking for this, and everybody has been talking about it, for years and years and years It's better that if it's going to happen it happens now.

"Anybody who I talk to about boxing that's the one thing they always mention - 'When are these two getting it on? Are they ever going to get it on? We never got to see it.'

"I think it will happen and when it does happen I think it's going to be massive."

Dubois: I am the baddest woman on the planet

Joshua's fellow Brit Caroline Dubois will fight on Friday's undercard in her debut for Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

The WBC lightweight champion, who has not been in action since March, will take on Camilla Panatta and is eager to make a big statement

"Every time I step into the ring, it's excitement, it's knockouts, it's bad intentions," said Dubois, who has won 11 and drawn one of her 12 fights as a professional.

"I believe I'm one of the baddest women on the planet and I can't wait to show it on one of the best platforms. It's time for me to shine, show the world who Caroline Dubois is.

"You're looking at the face of women's boxing, the baddest woman on the planet and I can't wait to show that."