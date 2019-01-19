Amanda Serrano wins seventh world title and calls out Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano won her seventh world title at Madison Square Garden

Amanda Serrano was crowned a seven-weight world champion and now wants to take on Irish sensation Katie Taylor.

Serrano took just 35 seconds to knock out Eva Voraberger and win the vacant WBO Female super-flyweight crown at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Amanda Serrano (r) stopped Eva Voraberger to win the vacant WBO supe-flyweight title

. @Serranosisters blitzes opponent in less than 40 seconds! Let me tell you @KatieTaylor v @Serranosisters is an absolute war and we will see it 2019 on @DAZN_USA @SkySportsBoxing 🔥 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 19, 2019

Serrano wants to take on previous WBO champion Raging Raja next but with Taylor beating her sister Cindy in Boston, in October, made it clear she will take on the lightweight supremo.

1:11 Katie Taylor beat Cindy Serrano in October and targeted her sister Amanda for her next defence. Katie Taylor beat Cindy Serrano in October and targeted her sister Amanda for her next defence.

"I think seven is good and I will probably want to keep this one for a while and defend this against the so-called real champion Raja... maybe she won't take the fight," she told DAZN.

"If that fight comes, I hope she is ready for it, but right now I have other sights on my mind. But she better be ready for me."

Eva Voraberger is known as the 'The Real Deal'

Serrano's first world title was the WBO lightweight strap now belonging to Taylor - who has already called her out - and has gone up to super-lightweight to win an astounding seven world titles in different classes.

'The Real Deal' piled straight into Voraberger and a vicious bodyshot did the damage and left her only one behind the future Hall of Famer, Manny Pacquiao, who has been a champion in eight divisions.