Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury purse bid postponed by WBC for one week

Deontay Wilder retained his WBC belt after a split decision draw with Tyson Fury in December

The purse bid for Tyson Fury's rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has been delayed by one week.

The purse bid was due to take on Tuesday but WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman agreed to extend the free negotiation period after requests from the management teams of both fighters.

"We have extended for one week the free negotiations, per their request," Sulaiman told ESPN.com.

Wilder retained his belt after a split decision draw with Fury in December and the WBC informed both fighters they must finalise a second fight.

If they cannot come to an agreement a purse bid will be held on February 12, with a 60-40 split in Wilder's favour.

Britain's unified champion Anthony Joshua had hoped to face Wilder in an undisputed title clash at Wembley on April 13, but the WBC has officially enforced their champion to make his next title defence against Fury.