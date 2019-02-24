James DeGale to consider future after points loss to Chris Eubank Jr
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 24/02/19 1:02am
James DeGale admitted he would have to consider his future in boxing after suffering a points defeat to Chris Eubank Jr at The O2.
The 33-year-old former world champion was floored twice during a unanimous decision defeat to Eubank Jr, and had said beforehand that he would retire if he did not claim victory.
There was no immediate decision from DeGale in his post-fight interview, although the super-middleweight did suggest he had already done achieved enough in the sport.
"I left my mark in boxing," DeGale told ITV Box Office. "I've done everything - Olympic gold, two world titles.
"Chris performed well, tough, strong. He's a good prospect.
"I just didn't do enough. When you're in there and you've got someone like Chris on you, throwing a lot of wild punches and punches you don't even see that clipped me and dropped me. But I'm going to have to go back and watch it, but listen, I didn't do enough, he was nicking the rounds."
Asked about retirement, DeGale replied: "I'm going to go back, talk to my team, talk to my family, but pretty sure.
"Like I say, I've been to the heights of boxing, done everything, boxed the best around the world.
"Olympic gold, made history. I'm the history man, I've left my mark in boxing, if I call it a day now."