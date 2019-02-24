James DeGale to consider future after points loss to Chris Eubank Jr

James DeGale lost to Chris Eubank Jr by unanimous decision at The O2

James DeGale admitted he would have to consider his future in boxing after suffering a points defeat to Chris Eubank Jr at The O2.

The 33-year-old former world champion was floored twice during a unanimous decision defeat to Eubank Jr, and had said beforehand that he would retire if he did not claim victory.

There was no immediate decision from DeGale in his post-fight interview, although the super-middleweight did suggest he had already done achieved enough in the sport.

DeGale was floored twice by Eubank Jr

"I left my mark in boxing," DeGale told ITV Box Office. "I've done everything - Olympic gold, two world titles.

"Chris performed well, tough, strong. He's a good prospect.

"I just didn't do enough. When you're in there and you've got someone like Chris on you, throwing a lot of wild punches and punches you don't even see that clipped me and dropped me. But I'm going to have to go back and watch it, but listen, I didn't do enough, he was nicking the rounds."

The 33-year-old struggled of cope with Eubank Jr's aggression

Asked about retirement, DeGale replied: "I'm going to go back, talk to my team, talk to my family, but pretty sure.

"Like I say, I've been to the heights of boxing, done everything, boxed the best around the world.

"Olympic gold, made history. I'm the history man, I've left my mark in boxing, if I call it a day now."