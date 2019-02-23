Chris Eubank Jr defeats James DeGale on points at The O2

Chris Eubank Jr completed a points win over James DeGale

Chris Eubank Jr claimed a points victory over James DeGale after twice flooring his British super-middleweight rival at The O2.

Eubank Jr forced DeGale onto the back foot with his early aggression on Saturday night, knocking him down twice on the way to a unanimous decision win with scores of 114-112, 115-112 and 117-109.

There had been talk of retirement from DeGale before the fight and the 33-year-old former world champion hinted afterwards that he could leave the sport after the third defeat of his career.

Eubank Jr fought like a man who knew he could not suffer another setback following high-profile losses to Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves, and the 29-year-old aimed spiteful hooks at DeGale from the first bell.

DeGale was hurt by a second-round assault from Eubank Jr

He landed one of those looping punches in the second round, sending DeGale wobbling backwards, and his follow-up assault left his shaken foe sagging on the ropes, prompting the referee to administer a count.

DeGale was in danger of being stopped, withstanding more clubbing punches in the third, although he did give glimpses of his class with crisp counters in the fourth.

DeGale tried to claw his way back into the fight

The bullish strength of Eubank Jr was on show in the fifth as he lifted DeGale off his feet, but there was also more refined work from the 29-year-old, who had finally hired a trainer in Nate Vasquez, and his jab was on show in the sixth.

DeGale tried to utilise his skills in the seventh, spinning away after delivering a cluster of punches, only to be forced repeatedly to the ropes by the relentless Eubank Jr.

Eubank Jr floored DeGale again in the 10th round

Both men were bleeding from cuts around their eyes, but Eubank Jr was relishing this close-quarters battle in the 10th, threatening to overwhelm DeGale, who wilted to the canvas after a big left hook.

Only pride and grit kept DeGale on his feet in the remaining rounds as Eubank Jr pumped out punches until the bell chimed on his career-best victory.