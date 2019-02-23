Rios vs Soto: Preview as Brandon Rios battles Humberto Soto in Mexico live on Sky Sports

Brandon Rios faces Humberto Soto in early hours of Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Brandon Rios reignites his explosive career when he collides with Humberto Soto in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

'Bam Bam' has earned a reputation as a reckless brawler and should produce a memorable super-welterweight showdown with Soto in front of their passionate supporters in Tijuana.

Live Fight Night International Live on

As a former WBA lightweight champion, Rios has proven himself at the top level and wants one more world title shot, while Soto has ambitions of his own after winning belts in two weight divisions.

Rios still has the appetite for battle as shown in his November stoppage win over Ramon Alvarez, brother of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

2:16 Rios overpowered Ramon Alvarez in Kansas Rios overpowered Ramon Alvarez in Kansas

But Soto, nicknamed 'The Crafty Little Fox', is a skilful counter puncher, who can punish any mistakes from his all-action opponent.

This weekend's winner will stay in contention for more big-name fights, while the loser could be forced to reconsider their future in the sport.

What the fighters said

I’m fighting a guy that lives in Tijuana. He’s from Mexico, so I’m pretty sure the crowd’s going to be on his side, 100 per cent, but it feels good to be back out in front of Mexican fans. I’m ready to go and show the world that I’m ready to get back to the top again. Brandon Rios

I’m excited to get into the ring once again. I’m really happy to be headlining the main event in big fights such as Saturday night’s fight. Humberto Soto

What the promoter said

It’s going to be all-action. Both guys must win. Eddie Hearn

Essential reading

Who else is on the bill?

Talented amateur Alexis Espino makes his professional debut on the undercard after signing for Matchroom Boxing.

The 19-year-old has linked up with trainer Robert Garcia and promoter Eddie Hearn singled him out as a future star.

"This guy is a name you must remember," said Hearn. "This face is a face you will see for many, many years.

"You're going to love his style."

The weigh-in

Brandon Rios: 151.8lbs

Humberto Soto: 146.4lbs

The time draws near

0:47 Brandon Rios battles Humberto Soto in Tijuana live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action Brandon Rios battles Humberto Soto in Tijuana live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action

Watch Brandon Rios against Humberto Soto in Tijuana, Mexico, from midnight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event.