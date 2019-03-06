Bivol vs Smith Jr: Callum Johnson battles Sean Monaghan on this weekend's Philadelphia bill

Callum Johnson returns to America in search of another world title fight as he battles Sean Monaghan on this weekend's Dmitry Bivol-Joe Smith Jr undercard.

The British light-heavyweight nearly made a massive impact on his US debut, blasting Artur Beterbiev to the canvas, but was then stopped by the IBF champion in the fourth round of their Chicago clash last October.

But the 33-year-old emerged with credit, earning a swift trip back to the States, and can stake his claim for another world title fight with a win over Monaghan in New York in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Monaghan has mixed at a high level, suffering defeats to top contenders such as Sullivan Barrera and Marcus Browne, and Johnson will be determined to overcome the American in impressive style.

Dmitry Bivol defends WBA belt against Joe Smith Jr

Bivol puts his WBA belt and unbeaten record at risk against Smith Jr, a heavy-handed New Yorker who pulled off a stunning knockout win that sent Bernard Hopkins into retirement.

The Russian packs plenty of power himself, but cannot afford a lapse of concentration if he wants unification fights with the likes of Sergey Kovalev, Artur Beterbiev and Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Maurice Hooker vs Mikkel LesPierre

Maurice Hooker took the WBO title from Terry Flanagan last June

Hooker makes the second defence of his WBO super-lightweight belt against unbeaten challenger LesPierre.

After defeating Terry Flanagan to take the WBO belt, Hooker halted Alex Saucedo in November, and victory will further enhance his status as one of the top fighters at 140lbs.

Watch Callum Johnson versus Sean Monaghan on the undercard for Dmitry Bivol against Joe Smith Jr on Sunday March 10, from 2am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.