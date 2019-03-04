Bivol vs Smith Jr: Callum Johnson has enough power to threaten the world's best, says Carl Froch

Callum Johnson faces Sean Monaghan in early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports

Callum Johnson has enough power to threaten the world's best, but needs to force his way back into title contention, says Sky Sports expert Carl Froch.

It's very important that Johnson makes a statement against Sean Monaghan this weekend. People are going to be judging him on world level, and although he lost to Artur Beterbiev, he showed that punching power, put Beterbiev over, and then got stopped himself.

Let's be honest, the light-heavyweight division is dangerous. I was there at ringside when Bivol knocked out Trent Broadhurst, and that was a crushing right hand from nowhere. You've also got Joshua Buatsi coming through the ranks in Britain.

Dmitry Bivol's battle with Joe Smith Jr is top of this weekend's bill

Johnson wants to be put in that same mix as people like Bivol, and maybe he wants to be considered as a step above Buatsi. It's such a tough division and they can beat each other on the night, all these top fighters. There are no easy fights and there is no room for complacency. Johnson must train for every opponent like it's his last, and because he's a puncher, he's in with a massive chance in a really talented weight class.

A puncher like him can always pull off an upset, with those little gloves. I could feel the power of his shots. Carl Froch

I sparred in the past with Johnson, who is tough, he's a good puncher. Johnson can box a bit, he was a Commonwealth gold medallist, but the size and shape of him, he's a bit stocky, not got massive long arms, so he likes to throw those big hooks.

A puncher like him can always pull off an upset, with those little gloves. I could feel the power of his shots. Callum Johnson is capable of hurting any of the top light-heavyweights. Can he defeat the best in the division? It's yet to be seen, so he needs to win well against Monaghan.

Joshua Buatsi takes on Liam Conroy for British title on March 23, live on Sky Sports

Buatsi is also getting closer to challenging one of the big names, so if Johnson is still there in a year to 18 months, then that's a very good domestic fight down the line.

