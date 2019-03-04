Jordan Gill targets Kiko Martinez after Emmanuel Dominguez win
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 04/03/19 3:56pm
British featherweight Jordan Gill is hopeful of facing Kiko Martinez in a European title fight later this year.
Gill claimed the WBA international title with an impressive third-round stoppage of Emmanuel Dominguez on Saturday.
Victory earned Gill a top 15 spot in the WBA rankings and the unbeaten Brit is now targeting a fight against former IBF super-bantamweight champion Martinez.
"He is a seasoned pro, he is a veteran, he is a former world champion. Everybody in boxing knows who Kiko Martinez is," Gill told Sky Sports News.
"Everybody knows that he is a very, very good fighter.
"He has been in with some top class fighters from Britain like Scott Quigg, Carl Frampton, Josh Warrington - who have all been world champions.
"He has boxed over in America against Leo Santa Cruz, who is the No 1 featherweight in the world, so if I could prove myself against him it would be a great step up in class."
Gill added: "I think it is very likely. It is all down to the promoters and the managers and I would love to make it happen."