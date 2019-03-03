Luis Ortiz targets Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder after Christian Hammer win

Luis Ortiz fancies a rematch against Deontay Wilder after beating Christian Hammer

Luis Ortiz wants a shot at Anthony Joshua or a rematch with Deontay Wilder after winning a unanimous decision over Christian Hammer in a 10-round match .

Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs) won his third straight fight since his lone loss, when he was knocked out by WBC champion Wilder in the 10th round of their title fight in the same arena in New York last March.

This was the first of those victories that was not a knockout, but 39-year-old Ortiz was not disappointed and set his sights on Wilder and Joshua.

Ortiz beat Hammer over 10 rounds

"Every heavyweight out there should know that I still have it at 40," the Cuban said said through an interpreter. "Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, I'm ready."

Ortiz won every round on one card and all but one on the other two.

He bloodied Hammer's nose in the fourth round, but Hammer answered back with a good right in the fifth that bloodied the face of Ortiz, whose white trunks appeared pink in spots by the end.

Deontay Wilder punches Ortiz during their WBC heavyweight championship fight in New York last March

Hammer (24-6), a Romanian now living in Germany, seemed to enjoy his chance to perform in New York, gesturing to the crowd during the fight and posing for pictures in the ring afterward while Ortiz was conducting his post-fight interview with his daughter by his side.

"Ortiz is a very good and experienced fighter. He's technical and smart but he's not as intimidating as people say he is," said Hammer

"I respect Ortiz but I don't think he's the best fighter I've ever faced."