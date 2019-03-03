Dillian Whyte hopes to become WBC mandatory challenger if Deontay Wilder fights Dominic Breazeale

1:06 Dillian Whyte has no regrets about not agreeing Anthony Joshua rematch Dillian Whyte has no regrets about not agreeing Anthony Joshua rematch

Dillian Whyte hopes to be installed as the WBC's mandatory challenger if Deontay Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight title against Dominic Breazeale.

The Brixton man had been ordered to battle Breazeale for the WBC interim belt, but the Californian could receive the next shot at WBC champion Wilder, who was left frustrated when plans for a rematch with Tyson Fury were shelved this week.

Whyte might be left to search for a new opponent and has urged the governing body to guarantee him a WBC title fight in the future.

Dominic Breazeale is the current WBC mandatory challenger

"Right now, I don't know, because the Wilder-Tyson Fury fight fell out of bed," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"The WBC, they ordered me against Breazeale. Hopefully they will honour that and keep true to their word, and they will give me the mandatory position.

Wilder was denied an immediate rematch with Tyson Fury

"If Wilder wants to fight Breazeale, I should become the WBC automatic mandatory, because Dominic Breazeale is pulling out of the fight, not me."

Talks for Whyte to challenge Anthony Joshua in a world title fight at Wembley broke down last month, but the 30-year-old does not regret his decision to turn down the terms on offer for the rematch.

Anthony Joshua makes his next world title defence against Jarrell Miller in Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"No, you have to believe in yourself, you have to be patient in this game, and sometimes you need to take backward steps to move forward, that's all it is," said Whyte.

"I know my value. I've built my way back to being No 1 contender in two governing bodies. I'm the highest ranked fighter across all the governing bodies. The fight only gets bigger."