Joshua vs Miller: Dillian Whyte won't be shocked if Anthony Joshua loses to Jarrell Miller

Dillian Whyte says Anthony Joshua could endure first loss on US debut

Dillian Whyte will not be shocked if Anthony Joshua suffers an upset defeat to Jarrell Miller, but would still want to settle a personal feud with his British heavyweight rival.

'The Body Snatcher' revealed earlier this month that negotiations were 'dead' for a Wembley rematch against Joshua, who will make his American debut against Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua vowed to 'dismantle' the outspoken Brooklyn man, but Whyte has spotted signs of vulnerability in the champion, insisting that 'Big Baby' Miller could rip away the WBA 'Super', IBF and WBO titles.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he does beat Joshua," Whyte exclusively told Sky Sports.

"Joshua has got very gun-shy, and if Miller can absorb his punishment early, and bring it to him late in the fight, then I wouldn't be surprised if Miller does beat him.

Promoter Dmitry Salita believes 'Big Baby' Miller has all the qualities required to beat Joshua in New York

"I wouldn't be shocked. I wouldn't be surprised at all, if Miller beat him.

"If AJ loses, I'll still fight him, because it's personal with me and him. It's not about the titles.

"If he loses his next 10 fights, I'll still fight him. I just won't be taken for a mug, that's all."

Whyte has turned his attention to a WBC interim title fight against Dominic Breazeale, with the winner set to become mandatory challenger for the WBC belt, which is currently held by Deontay Wilder.

Dillian Whyte can line up a WBC title fight with victory over Dominic Breazeale

"That's what we want," said Whyte. "I've had 10 or more WBC title fights. Been the WBC No 1 ranked fighter for 18 months, two years or something.

"Defended the position, won every WBC belt I was eligible to win, apart for the world title, so it's about time. Not even the champions have taken the route I've taken."

A rematch between Wilder and Fury is expected to be finalised next week and Whyte hopes to receive his WBC title shot before the end of 2019.

WBC champion Deontay Wilder is set to confirm a second fight with Tyson Fury

"It's just good to be in the position to face the winner of Wilder or Fury, whoever wins," he said.

"I'm one of the top four in the world and it's about time I get what I deserve and what I've worked hard for.

"If the winner of the Wilder-Fury fight doesn't get injured, then yeah, interim title in June or July, fight for the world title in December. What a year that would be."

