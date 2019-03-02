Joshua vs Miller: Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller predicts round that will dethrone Anthony Joshua
By James Dielhenn
Last Updated: 02/03/19 12:12pm
Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller has visualised how he plans to knock out Anthony Joshua – and even shared details of the punch that might do the damage.
'Big Baby' welcomes Joshua to New York City's Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in a world heavyweight championship encounter.
They have clashed at press conferences already - 'Big Baby' shoved Joshua in New York - and now their preparations will ramp up for their fight.
Hands down, I've seen it, I've portrayed knocking him out in the seventh round.
Jarrell Miller
Asked by Sky News how he expected to win, 'Big Baby' said: "Wow, there are so many ways. I don't like to make predictions, but I'm going to knock him out in the seventh.
"Hands down, I've seen it, I've portrayed knocking him out in the seventh round.
"The combination, I don't know what punch I'm exactly going to hit him with. I think an overhand right, left hook to the body. But, I do know this, my mental fortitude is way bigger and way better than his.
"This is everything, this is the changing point in my life to get to the next level. AJ was saying something before today, 'I'm not looking past him,' he can't think about the future.
"But you don't want to look past anything, you want to focus on that date, you want to focus all your concentration on that man. This is what it's all about.
"I'm not looking past him, but I know once I beat him, I can help so many other people around me, and countries and communities.
"I'm never looking past AJ, he's not going to be looking past me, but boy he's got a butt-whupping waiting for him."
A potential gym dispute hangs over Joshua and 'Big Baby' as they train ahead of fighting in New York.
Miami has been suggested as a base for each man, although Joshua said: "As long as I've got the basic necessities, I don't mind where it is."
'Big Baby' added: "I know Florida better than him. I know the top facilities around, so I have no problem."
