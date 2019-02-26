Joshua vs Miller: Anthony Joshua and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller could become locked in a dispute about training

Anthony Joshua and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller could be set to clash over their training bases, with Miami suggested for both fighters.

Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Miller in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, so will spend part of his preparation time in the United States.

Last week Joshua hinted at using Gleason's Gym in Miller's home borough of Brooklyn, New York. Gleason's calls itself "perhaps the most famous boxing gym in the country. It's certainly the oldest."

But the champion could now head to Florida, where Miller also plans to train.

Joshua told Sky Sports News: "If I were to choose Brooklyn or Miami I would choose Miami, if I have anything to do with it.

"But whether it's Brooklyn, Miami or a car garage, as long as there is a ring, a heavy ball, and space to skip. That's what boxing is. You don't need much.

"As long as I've got the basic necessities, I don't mind where it is."

Joshua's trainer Rob McCracken added: "We're just sorting it out, but it probably won't be Brooklyn."

When 'Big Baby' was told of Joshua's latest plans, he said to Sky Sports: "It's kind of corny, because he said he was going train in New York, so I when I tell people I'm going to go to Florida, now he wants to go to Florida.

"I know Florida better than him. I know the top facilities around, so I have no problem."

Asked if sharing a city with Joshua bothered him, 'Big Baby' said: "Not one bit."

Joshua and the latest challenger to his world heavyweight championships met on Monday at a press conference in London which passed without any of the physicality that took place in New York last week.

Joshua said about 'Big Baby': "Nah, no respect, but I don't want that. I don't even need Miller's respect. Even after I beat him, I don't want his respect.

"You know how it is with me. You know me as a fighter. I'm not into shaking hands after the fight.

"Disrespect me now, you disrespect me for a lifetime. I'm petty, I hold grudges, but that's just who I am, so I'm not looking for his respect one bit.

"He is, who he is, and I don't even want to change him."

