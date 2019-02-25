Joshua vs Miller: Anthony Joshua issues brutal warning to Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller

Anthony Joshua vowed to "reconstruct" Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller's face as the war of words between the heavyweight rivals escalated.

Joshua and 'Big Baby' came together at a London press conference on Monday that concluded with a tense face-off, though none of the physicality that erupted in New York last week.

"The game-plan is to stop him in seven rounds," Miller said about his challenge for Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO titles on June 1 at Madison Square Garden, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

A menacing Joshua replied: "He talks about seven rounds?

"Look at his face. I will reconstruct his face and his body.

"I've got 10 years left. This is all I know. I don't know football, rugby, NFL, basketball. I know how to knock people out and beat them up.

"Every ounce of spirit he has, I will strip him of it.

"I will do the job. I am a good boxer, a heavy-handed boxer. I have beaten better opponents than any heavyweight out there.

"I will be the surgeon to give him a makeover."

Joshua: I don't want Miller's respect

Miller yawned while Joshua spoke

Asked if a stoppage was required to make a splash on his US debut, Joshua said: "100 per cent, knock him clean out. A knockout needs to happen to announce myself in the States. He does the talking, I do the physical stuff."

The unbeaten Miller started the press conference with his feet casually on the desk, then audibly snored when Joshua was talking.

"He ain't got no chin," Miller said. "The fans can't fight for him. He's not the popular one anymore."

Joshua hit back: "This ain't no popularity contest."

Reminded of last week's bust-up when he was shoved by Miller, Joshua said: "I loved it. That's what I live for. He's just another opponent. Jarrell is a good dance partner.

"I'm not fighting his team or anybody that can speak for him. There won't be words in the ring. It is a battle of the fittest, a battle of the smartest."