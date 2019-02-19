Joshua vs Miller: Anthony Joshua shoved by Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller at New York press conference

Anthony Joshua was shoved by Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller as the feuding rivals went face to face at their first press conference.

Joshua and Miller immediately collided before a word was spoken on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, the venue which will stage their world heavyweight championship fight on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The pair then exchanged words at close quarters, with security quickly keeping them apart, before the press conference had properly begun.

It was the second significant clash at a New York press conference between these unbeaten heavyweights. Last year Miller interrupted Joshua and Alexander Povetkin, causing chaos.

Encouraged to take a seat on Tuesday, a raging Miller shouted: "I'll sit down when I feel like it, ain't nobody dictating to me. I starved off these streets, eat off these streets. I'm the underdog?

"Now, I will take my seat."

Joshua and Miller then argued back-and-forth, staring intently at each other across the press conference table.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua said: "He punches like a fairy. The softest puncher in the heavyweight division.

"I'll ram my jab down his throat then knock him out.

"I'll be deadly serious. Jarrell can't beat me, not even on his best day."

Miller, wearing sunglasses, ranted: "Breathe, sleep, eat Anthony Joshua. I picture him as my screen saver. I've got a picture on my wall of Anthony Joshua.

"Eighteen years, I had no bed. I grew up in a third world country, not just Brooklyn. My nieces and nephews have no shoes on their feet. This is bigger than boxing, this is bigger than AJ or me.

"For many years I didn't know what God was doing with my life. Hustling on the street, being a knucklehead. Something was driving me - I had anger and fire in my stomach. I had dreams, I woke up in cold sweats at 11 or 12 years. In a past life I was a warrior.

"AJ is in my way. Yes, he won the Olympics. It's okay for me to be the underdog.

"He didn't want this fight first. He wanted easy money, Dillian Whyte. He has got to earn the right to eat at my table. This is the New York table.

"He can be the pretty boy. I will still grind it out."

A clearly irritated Joshua replied: "Unbelievable acting, unbelievable talking, like a Hollywood movie!"

The press conference concluded with Miller storming off.

Earlier in the day a suited Joshua had opened the New York Stock Exchange. In little over three months he will make his US debut against Miller.

