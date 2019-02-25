Joshua vs Miller: Anthony Joshua will continue to hold grudge against Jarrell Miller after world title fight

6:13 Anthony Joshua says he will never forget Jarrell Miller's 'disrespect' Anthony Joshua says he will never forget Jarrell Miller's 'disrespect'

Anthony Joshua is not interested in gaining Jarrell Miller's respect and admits he will never forget the insults from his American opponent.

Britain's world heavyweight champion was reunited with 'Big Baby' Miller at the London press conference for their New York fight on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Joshua issuing a chilling warning to the Brooklyn man.

There was no repeat of the physical confrontation that preceded their opening press conference at Madison Square Garden last week, but Joshua has already forged a lasting opinion about his latest challenger.

Joshua and Miller avoided another physical clash in London

"Nah, no respect, but I don't want that," said Joshua. "I don't even need Miller's respect. Even after I beat him, I don't want his respect.

"You know how it is with me. You know me as a fighter. I'm not into shaking hands after the fight.

"Disrespect me now, you disrespect me for a lifetime. I'm petty, I hold grudges, but that's just who I am, so I'm not looking for his respect one bit.

"He is, who he is, and I don't even want to change him."

The unbeaten 29-year-old is defending his WBA 'super, IBF and WBO belts

Joshua became embroiled in a heated feud ahead of his domestic clash with Dillian Whyte, which saw him wobbled in the early stages before stopping his bitter rival in 2015.

Any concerns about a similar scare were brushed off by the unified champion, who remains confident about his destructive power after stopping all but one of his previous 22 opponents.

Joshua said: "Have you seen the Dillian Whyte fight? Do you know what happened at the end?

3:17 Robert McCracken says Joshua will be wary of the threat posed by Miller Robert McCracken says Joshua will be wary of the threat posed by Miller

"It's not about how it starts, it's all about the finish, and that's what I'm going for. I'm not so much worried about how it starts, I'm more interested about it finishing.

"I've been beating guys and knocking out guys for a few years now, and I just don't think miraculously it's going to change, because Miller is in there."

Watch Anthony Joshua defend his world heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.