Joshua vs Miller: Tension in the air as Anthony Joshua and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller filmed The Gloves Are Off

There were plenty of angry words and definitely no acting when Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller sat down for the latest episode of The Gloves Are Off

Anthony Joshua and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller’s animosity reached new levels as they filmed The Gloves Are Off.

It was the most difficult edition of the show for host Johnny Nelson to control as the heavyweight rivals sized each other up.

The world heavyweight championship is on the line on June 1 in New York, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Joshua and Miller's rivalry was cranked up this week in London.

They first escalated their war of words at Monday's press conference before heading to Sky Sports' studios to sit opposite each other on The Gloves Are Off.

The tension was in the air as they were face-to-face, barking their predictions for their upcoming fight before leaving acrimoniously.