Dominic Breazeale will either challenge WBC champion Deontay Wilder or fight Dillian Whyte

Dominic Breazeale is targeting Deontay Wilder or Dillian Whyte

Dominic Breazeale expects to either challenge WBC champion Deontay Wilder or battle Dillian Whyte as he awaits news on his next fight.

The American heavyweight is mandatory challenger for the WBC belt held by Wilder, who must consider new options for a scheduled May 18 fight after his expected rematch with Tyson Fury was postponed.

Breazeale had previously been ordered to fight Whyte for the WBC interim title, which could be staged this summer, and the Californian hopes to make a decision soon on his two-man shortlist.

WBC champion Wilder must wait for Fury rematch after their draw in Los Angeles

"Of course I want to fight for the world title, but at the same time, I understand the fans want to see me and Dillian Whyte fight," said Breazeale. "I'm a fan pleaser and I'm ready to fight.

"My preference would be Wilder, of course, definitely. World title shot. It's everything I've been waiting for, for the last 15 months."

Asked about preparation time, he added: "As long as they give me a good eight to 10 weeks before a fight to let me know who I'm going to fight, whether it be Dillian Whyte or Wilder, that will be ample time to prepare for an individual."

Breazeale defeated Eric Molina in November 2017 to secure a shot at Wilder and is optimistic that terms can eventually be agreed, with Al Haymon guiding the careers of both fighters.

Breazeale stopped Carlos Negron in his last fight in December

"It's never an easy fight to make, if it's this status," said Breazeale. "There's a lot of politics still in the game. Who wants to fight where and when, and all of that stuff. How much is everybody getting paid? It makes for a difficult time.

"At the same time, I stay out of it. Al Haymon has done a great job of getting me this far. He's only been good for me.

"I see it being a smooth fight, but at the same time, if you asked me that 15 months ago, I would have told you the same thing.

"It's been a long, drawn out process."

Whyte holds the No 1 spot in the WBC rankings and had welcomed the opportunity to face Breazeale, with the winner emerging as one clear challenger for Wilder.

"That's what we want," said Whyte. "I've had 10 or more WBC title fights. Been the WBC No 1 ranked fighter for 18 months, two years or something.

"Defended the position, won every WBC belt I was eligible to win, apart for the world title, so it's about time. Not even the champions have taken the route I've taken."

A high-stakes clash with Whyte would still be considered by Breazeale, who believes the Brixton man should follow Anthony Joshua over to America after the unified champion announced his next world title defence against Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Anthony Joshua will defend his world titles against Jarrell Miller in New York

"I think it's time for Dillian Whyte to come to the US and make a splash in the US market," said Breazeale.

"It would be great in Vegas, if he came over here. I think the UK fans love coming over to Vegas, enjoying some explosive fight nights, along with the US fans who travel from all over the country for a fight night."