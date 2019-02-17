Dillian Whyte says Dominic Breazeale cannot intimidate him ahead of WBC interim title fight

Dillian Whyte will battle Dominic Breazeale for the WBC interim title

Dillian Whyte says Dominic Breazeale should forget any attempts at intimidation as he plans to dent the American's tough reputation with a knockout win.

The British heavyweight has been ordered to face Breazeale for the WBC interim title, with the winner set to become mandatory challenger for the full WBC belt, which is currently held by Deontay Wilder.

Breazeale was involved in a fiery confrontation with Anthony Joshua at the first press conference for their 2016 world title fight, and issued a warning to Whyte ahead of their impending battle.

"I don't think he can intimidate me whatsoever by trouble is coming," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"He is tough and he is durable, and he's improved a lot. A big, strong guy, but I don't care about all that.

"It's all good him saying trouble is coming and whatever.

Breazeale did not back down from a head to head with Anthony Joshua

"The good thing is, he's the mandatory, he's a Ring Magazine top 10 fighter. He'll be like the third or the fourth Ring top 10 fighter I've fought in the past year or so, it will be great.

"It will be a good person for me to knock out as well."

A date and venue are yet to be confirmed for the Whyte-Breazeale fight, although the Londoner is not overly concerned about the location.

'The Body Snatcher' wants to face the winner of Deontay Wilder's expected rematch with Tyson Fury

Whyte's last three bouts have been held at The O2, but the Brixton man believes his high-stakes clash with the Californian could be staged at a bigger venue.

"Obviously in Britain would be good, but I don't mind," said Whyte. "I want to be world heavyweight champion. I want to fight in different places around the world.

"Britain is my base, my support is there, and I want to keep building and growing, but wherever the fight is, I'll go and fight. I'm not one to start crying. I'll fight wherever the fight is.

Whyte completed a trio of victories last year in London

"It's a big fight. I reckon with the right undercard and bill, we might need a slightly bigger venue, but let's see."