Derek Chisora confirms Dave Coldwell as new trainer

British heavyweight Derek Chisora has begun training with Dave Coldwell as he prepares for his return to the ring.

Chisora lost to Dillian Whyte in a highly entertaining rematch on December 22 and is now expected to face former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in his next fight, after confirming he had no plans to retire from the sport.

Coldwell has previously trained former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew, who retired in November following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, as well as former WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell.

Chisora previously worked with long-term trainer Don Charles but has now linked up with Coldwell at his base in Rotherham.

"People know by now that I don't like to do things the conventional way," said Chisora. "This is a new direction for me, I'm excited to be working with Dave Coldwell, I'm learning every day, I'm buzzing.

"Dave has done amazing work with my good friend Tony Bellew and his other boxers. I'm hungry to get back in the ring again, I will be back with new armoury I'm ready for WAR.

"I'm hearing Team Parker have been calling my name, that's easy to do when you're on the other side of the planet.

"WAR Chisora is ready, I'm preparing for battle with whoever believes there are ready for WAR. If Team Parker want to take on this challenge, they know where they can find me."

Coldwell insists his feud with Chisora's promoter, David Haye, has now ended after years of animosity between the pair.

"Boxing throws up plenty of surprises and it was a real big surprise to get a call from David to work with Derek," said Coldwell, who previously worked as head of boxing at Hayemaker Promotions before leaving in 2011.

Chisora is preparing to return to the ring after his loss to Dillian Whyte in December

"It's water under the bridge as far I'm concerned with any past history and we're now working together for the benefit of Derek.

"I've known Derek for many years through his great friendship with Tony Bellew and we've always got on well together.

"He's adapted very quickly to life up here and settled in the gym which shows that he's serious about his career, there is a real hunger to develop and improve.

"I'm very excited to be working with him."