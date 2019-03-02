Richard Riakporhe halted Tommy McCarthy in fourth round on JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough

Richard Riakporhe halted Tommy McCarthy in another display of his destructive punch power on the JD NXTGEN bill.

The unbeaten cruiserweight contender launched a ferocious assault in the fourth round, blasting the Belfast man to the canvas before the fight was waved off in Peterborough.

Riakporhe had shed the nerves that were on show in his brutal stoppage win over Sam Hyde in December, with manager Dillian Whyte keen for the 29-year-old to gain more experience before a potentially explosive domestic clash with Lawrence Okolie.

From the opening round, Riakporhe established his thudding jab, although McCarthy did close the distance to deliver a cluster of punches.

The Belfast man had more success in the second, forcing Riakporhe back to the ropes after they both exchanged at close range.

McCarthy tried to gain a foothold in the early stages

But the Londoner was starting to find the range for his right hand, which was partially blocked by McCarthy, who then had to withstand a left hook before the bell.

But the Belfast man soon felt the force of Riakporhe's punches

Riakporhe would not be repelled for much longer, ripping in a right hand that wobbled McCarthy, and he soon toppled to the canvas.

After McCarthy was bundled over again, Riakporhe unloaded a savage string of punches until the referee stepped in to signal the end.