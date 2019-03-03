JD NXTGEN; Anthony Sims Jr secures stoppage win and Leigh Wood claims Commonwealth belt

2:41 Anthony Sims Jr showed off his skills before stopping Mateo Damian Veron Anthony Sims Jr showed off his skills before stopping Mateo Damian Veron

Anthony Sims Jr stopped Mateo Damian Veron in the sixth round as the American showcased his talent on the JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough.

The unbeaten 24-year-old was a class above his Argentinian opponent from the opening bell, displaying his full repertoire of punches before he stylishly sealed the 18th victory of his career.

Sims Jr sent out a swift jab in the opening rounds as he sized up Veron, who soon had to withstand a string of right hands from the man nicknamed 'The Magician.'

Sims Jr clinically broke down the defences of Veron

By the sixth, Sims Jr had seen enough and a big right sent Veron crashing through the ropes, although he did clamber upwards only to be floored heavily once more and the referee waved it off.

Earlier in the evening, Leigh Wood claimed the Commonwealth featherweight belt by halting Abraham Osei Bonsu in the second round.

Leigh Wood needed just two rounds to defeat Abraham Osei Bonsu

Wood targeted the Ghanaian's body, dropping him to his knees, and Bonsu failed to beat the count after being floored for a second time.