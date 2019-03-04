Deontay Wilder would welcome undisputed title fight with Anthony Joshua if conditions are right

Deontay Wilder is willing to fight Anthony Joshua for all the world titles

Deontay Wilder would welcome an undisputed title fight with Anthony Joshua, if terms are acceptable, says the WBC champion's co-manager Shelly Finkel.

The American heavyweight is expected to confirm his next WBC title fight in the next few weeks after Tyson Fury decided not to take an immediate rematch following their draw in December.

Wilder is due to return on May 18, with a possible venue of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while Joshua has announced his US debut against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But Wilder remains open to a blockbuster battle with Joshua for all four world titles, provided that a favourable deal can be reached between both champions.

"When the conditions are right, Deontay would love to fight Anthony Joshua," Finkel told Sky Sports.

Dominic Breazeale has suggested he could be in contention to receive a fight against Wilder, having originally been named as the WBC's mandatory challenger after a win over Eric Molina in November 2017.

One year ago today I proved ONCE AGAIN why I’m the KING 👑 of the heavyweight division. #WilderOrtiz #BombZquad pic.twitter.com/mEkCV3aWox — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) March 3, 2019

The Californian was recently ordered to battle Dillian Whyte for the WBC interim belt, but hopes to receive a shot at Wilder instead.

"Of course I want to fight for the world title, but at the same time, I understand the fans want to see me and Dillian Whyte fight," Breazeale told Sky Sports. "I'm a fan pleaser and I'm ready to fight.

Dominic Breazeale is a possible next challenger for Wilder

"My preference would be Wilder, of course, definitely. World title shot. It's everything I've been waiting for, for the last 15 months."

