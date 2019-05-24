Lawrence Okolie to defend titles against Jack Massey in Manchester on July 6

Lawrence Okolie will defend his Commonwealth belt for the first time against Jack Massey

Lawrence Okolie will defend his British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles against Jack Massey at the Manchester Arena on Saturday July 6, live on Sky Sports.

On the same night, Scott Fitzgerald will put his WBA international super-welterweight title on the line when he fights Brian Rose in a huge Preston vs Blackpool derby.

Okolie (12-0, 9 KOs) added the Commonwealth title to his British belt with a fourth-round TKO of London rival Wadi Camacho at the Copper Box Arena last time out in March and the Rio 2016 Olympian puts both belts on the line once more against the unbeaten Massey.

Scott Fitzgerald after winning his middleweight contest at The O2 Arena in February

"Jack Massey is a fighter with pedigree," said Okolie. "He has a lot of strength, a lot of ability and a lot of hunger. I'm going to enjoy beating him in front of all of his fans. He's another undefeated fighter that I will inflict a first career defeat on.

"He has criticised me publicly and openly and I want to use my frustration to beat him in the most convincing way possible."



"I'm over the moon to be getting this shot at the British and Commonwealth titles," said Massey. "I have been waiting for my chance to test myself and I cannot wait until July 6.



"I'll be bringing a big crowd on the night and promise to put on a show. I have heard some of the other fights that will be on the night and it's going to be an amazing show to be on."

Jack Massey is unbeaten ahead of July's fight

Fitzgerald (13-0, 9 KOs) secured a thrilling victory over bitter rival Anthony Fowler to land the WBA ranking title at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool in March, settling their feud after dropping his former Great Britain team-mate in the final round to claim a split decision win and hand Fowler a first defeat in the pros.



The 'Mad Man' puts his belt on the line for the first time against former world title challenger Rose (35-1-1, 8 KOs) in a massive Lancashire showdown that will see the former British champion move back down to 154lbs in an attempt to fire his name back into to the mix in the latter stages of his career.



"It's going to be a mad atmosphere with all of the Preston and Blackpool fans packed into Manchester Arena," said Fitzgerald. "I'm confident of doing a good job on him. I'll outjab him all night and get the win. This could be his last night in the sport so he'll want to go out with a bang."



"I have a lot of respect for Fitzgerald for giving me the opportunity, and I don't think people realise how big this fight for Blackpool and Preston," said Rose. "This is a huge fight for Lancashire and it's going to be a great night for the fans, so may the best man win."