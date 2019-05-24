Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Joshua Buatsi vs Marco Antonio Periban added to the bill

Joshua Buatsi will fight in America for the first time as a professional when he defends his WBA international light-heavyweight title against Marco Antonio Periban at Madison Square Garden on Saturday June 1, Sky Sports Box Office.

Buatsi (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped Liam Conroy in three rounds to claim the vacant British 175lbs title last time out at London's Copper Box Arena, dropping the former English champion twice in the third round to force another impressive early stoppage.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist landed his WBA crown with brutal first-round KO of Andrejs Pokumeiko in July last year before defending the title twice against Tony Averlant and Renold Quinlan - both fights ending in explosive first-round knockouts.

Next up for the fast-rising Croydon star is Mexico's Periban (25-4-1, 16 KOs), a former opponent of former two-weight world champion Badou Jack, IBF super-middleweight king James DeGale and world title challenger Avni Yildrim.

"I'm excited to be in the United States for the first time," said Buatsi. "There is so much history here with this venue, the greats have fought here and to be able to say I've boxed at Maddison Square Garden this early in my career is an honour.

"I've had a great camp in Miami and I can't wait to get started and put on a fantastic performance for all the fans."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "As Britain takes over the Mecca of boxing next week in New York, it's only right that one of our biggest rising stars gets the chance to shine.

"Joshua Buatsi has been sensational since turning professional and next week gets the chance to make his US debut on the biggest stage of all.

"We expect a tough challenge from Periban who will have big support at the arena from the Mexican fans hoping Andy Ruiz Jr can make history for his country.

"Periban has mixed in great company and this is the perfect test for Josh as he closes in at shot at the world title. Next week is going to be special in so many ways, I can't wait!"

Adam Smith, Sky Sports' head of boxing, said: "Joshua Buatsi is one of the brightest talents in British boxing - and it's fitting that his first American fight is on a momentous night at Madison Square Garden.

"We've followed every step of Buatsi's professional career, including this step-up in class against the battle-hardened Marco Antonio Periban.

"We expect early fireworks from JB during a massive evening of action, with Callum Smith's world title defence, Katie Taylor's undisputed world title fight - and then AJ can send shockwaves through the division on his US debut."

