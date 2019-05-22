Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: All the timing, pricing and booking details for the Sky Sports Box Office event

Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr on his long-awaited US debut, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on Saturday, June 1.

Here are all the pricing and timing details for all booking options...

Event information

Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr (IBF, WBA 'super', WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Titles) at Madison Square Garden, New York, Saturday, June 1. Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon (IBF WBA , WBC & WBO Lightweight Titles), Chris Algieri v Tommy Coyle (WBO International Super-Lightweight Title), Josh Kelly v Ray Robinson (WBA International Welterweight Title) with more fights to be added on the undercard.

The event will start at 10pm, Saturday, June 1, on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) and Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492), until 6.25am, Sunday, June 2.

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, May 31.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £24.95 / €29.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from 6.25am, Sunday, June 2.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 9.00am and 5.30pm on Sunday, June 2.

Katie Taylor also battles Delfine Persoon for all the world lightweight belts

Booking information

Remote



From Wednesday, May 15, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

From Saturday, May 25, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Josh Kelly resumes his exciting career against Ray Robinson

Online

To book, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Sky Q

Select 'Sport' on your menu, and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options. For UHD customers, the live event only will available in UHD.

Streaming

Via PC / Desktop / Mac, NOW TV box, NOW TV Smart Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet

You can book and stream the fight whether you're a Sky customer or not - it's your choice to watch via our dedicated website, via the Sky Sports Box Office app on your mobile or tablet devices, or via your NOW TV box or Smart Stick.

Now TV Smart Stick is one of the multiple ways you can stream the event

First, visit skysports.com/boxofficelive to book and pay. Then on fight night itself, you can either sign in to watch on the same website; download the Sky Sports Box Office App and log in to watch there; or access the stream on your NOW TV box or your NOW TV Smart Stick.

Read our FAQs for all you need to know about Sky Sports Box Office Streaming, and how to book.

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight, Friday, May 31, to 6.25am, Sunday, June 2.

Cable customers

Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.

Watch Anthony Joshua's US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr, Katie Taylor's undisputed world lightweight title fight, and the undercard at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.