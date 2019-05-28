Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Dillian Whyte warns Anthony Joshua he is closing the gap in class with every fight

Dillian Whyte expects to face Anthony Joshua in the future

Dillian Whyte has acknowledged Anthony Joshua as the world's leading heavyweight, but believes he is 'closing the gap' on his British rival.

Joshua defends his WBA super, IBF and WBO titles against Andy Ruiz Jr on his US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Anthony Joshua defends world titles on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Whyte had been considered as a potential opponent for Joshua at Wembley in April, with the duo unable to agree terms, and the Brixton man remains eager to avenge a stoppage defeat at The O2 in 2015.

"He has improved, he has changed the landscape, he is the man, at the minute," Whyte told Sky Sports. "He has only one title missing.

I would fight any one of them, and give them all the worst night of their lives Dillian Whyte

"I better myself. I can fight, I know that. I have imperfections, work to do.

"Everyone says 'Joshua has only had a few fights', I had seven amateur fights and 26 pro fights. When you talk about experience - I am the one that is inexperienced. Look at all the heavyweights, I am the only one.

"But I would fight any one of them, and give them all the worst night of their lives."

Whyte is currently training for a high-risk fight against unbeaten contender Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte risks his world title ambitions against Oscar Rivas

Victory would keep the WBC No 1 ranked contender in line for a shot at WBC champion Deontay Wilder, although the 31-year-old believes he will cross paths with Joshua again with a different outcome.

"I would back him up from round one," said Whyte. "No excuses but last time I had a different coach. We worked to draw him into the later rounds then try to take over, but I got injured and was in terrible condition.

Whyte would display more aggression in a second fight with Joshua

"Next time I will take the fight to him - I am fitter, better, bigger, stronger.

"I watched a video of our last fight and saw how much smaller my legs and shoulders were. I am bigger now.

"A lot of things that he has been doing for 11 years, I've only just cottoned onto. I am closing the gap."

Whyte has already experienced a fight on American soil, stopping Malcolm Tann on a Terence Crawford bill in 2017, and would be open to a more significant bout in the States.

"There have always been massive heavyweight fights in USA - I want to follow in their footsteps and showcase my skill-set," said Whyte. "Wherever there is a ring - got gloves, will travel.

"I want to be heavyweight champion so you need to fight in different countries or states."

