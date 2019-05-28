Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Andy Ruiz Sr says Anthony Joshua won't know what to do against his son in the ring

Anthony Joshua is for a big surprise when faces Andy Ruiz Jr on his US debut, claims the heavyweight challenger's father.

Ruiz Jr challenges Joshua for his IBF, WBO and WBA 'Super' titles at New York's world famous Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The 29-year-old will realise a dream by fighting at the iconic venue when he bids to write his name in the history books by becoming the first Mexican heavyweight world champion.

Ruiz Sr first took his son to a boxing gym to steer him away from trouble and says his skills inside the ring were clear to see at an early age.

"I knew that he had a lot of potential because when he was 12 years old he was beating people that were 30 years old, 25 years old," Andy Ruiz Sr told Sky Sports.

"Police officers where we lived they used to say 'may we spar with you son' and they wanted to spar with Andy but they didn't know what to do.

Anthony Joshua will put all three of his heavyweight belts on the line in New York

"So I think that is what is going to happen with Anthony Joshua, when he starts getting in the ring, he's not going to know what to do. The speed that he has and you saw those shots to the liver.

"It's going to be a real good fight. I've got a lot of respect for Anthony Joshua, he's a real nice person but in the ring we will see who is best."

