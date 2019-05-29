Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Tommy Coyle says "I'll shine like a diamond" at Madison Square Garden

Tommy Coyle says fighting at MSG is beyond his 'wildest dreams'

Tommy Coyle has vowed to 'shine like a diamond' when he fights former world champion Chris Algieri at Madison Square Garden on June 1.

Coyle faces Algieri at the world famous venue on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Hull fighter challenges Algieri for his WBO international super-lightweight title with the winner in line for a potential showdown with world champion Maurice Hooker.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd box at the Mecca of boxing," said Coyle during Wednesday's press conference.

It’s mad in it 😂😂😂😂😂 I’m only fighting at bloody Maddison Square Garden ain’t I. WTF. pic.twitter.com/yi7xI78q8K — Tommy Coyle (@TommyCoyle89) May 28, 2019

"It's a huge opportunity to do something that I never thought would happen.

"Without pressure you don't get diamonds. I will shine like a diamond.

"Chris Algieri is a fantastic fighter and a better dresser! But this is a fight in which I can look good."

Chris Algieri will enjoy a three-inch height advantage over Tommy Coyle

Algieri, who vacated the WBO crown in 2014 to move up in weight for a crack at Manny Pacquiao's welterweight title, returned to the ring in November after a break of two-and-a-half years.

"This is a huge opportunity, this is exactly why I came back to the sport.

"I want to be a world champion. A win over Tommy Coyle puts me back in that position.

"I really think it's going to be a fantastic fight."

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 10pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here.Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.