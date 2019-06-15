World Boxing Super Series: Yuniel Dorticos books final spot with KO

0:38 Yuniel Dorticos lived up to his nickname with a clinical 10th round knockout against Andrew Tabiti. He now advances to the WBSS cruiserweight final Yuniel Dorticos lived up to his nickname with a clinical 10th round knockout against Andrew Tabiti. He now advances to the WBSS cruiserweight final

Yuniel Dorticos secured a stunning knockout against Andrew Tabiti to book his place in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Dorticos, who suffered his sole defeat in the pro ranks in last year's semi-finals, stalked his man throughout before landing a huge right hand to end the fight in the 10th round at the Riga Arena in Latvia.

Tabiti tried to keep Dorticos at range in the opening round behind his probing jab and stayed on the move while the Cuban fought on the front foot.

Dorticos stepped up the pressure in the second and attempted to corner his man before letting both hands go, but Tabiti landed a decent straight right to the head in the third.

After close fourth round, Dorticos doubled up his jab and targeted the body in the fifth and managed to land a few hooks to the head.

The former WBA champion stepped up the pace in the sixth after suffering a cut under his right eyebrow and Tabiti was docked a point for holding.

After being given time out in the seventh to recover from a low blow Tabiti attempted to let his hands go, but Dorticos backed his man up against the ropes.

Dorticos continued to walk his man down behind a long jab in rounds eight and nine before producing a stunning right hand in the 10th to leave the previously undefeated American unconscious on the canvas on the 2:33 mark.