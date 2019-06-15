World Boxing Super Series: Mairis Briedis claims controversial KO win over Krysztof Glowacki

3:49 Mairis Briedis advanced to the WBSS cruiserweight final in controversial fashion. Mairis Briedis advanced to the WBSS cruiserweight final in controversial fashion.

Mairis Briedis secured his place in the final of the World Boxing Super Series after a controversial third-round knockout of Krzysztof Glowacki.

Briedis made up for the disappointment of losing to Oleksandr Usyk in last year's semi-finals by delighting his home fans with a thrilling finish at the Riga Arena in Latvia.

"In the second round he punched me in the back of the head," Breidis said on Sky Sports afterwards.

"Then I think the referee didn't do nothing, then I did a little bit of a dirty punch but I'm sorry for how I responded, it's my old Muay Thai style."

Glowacki planted his feet wide and settled for the centre of the ring against the tournament favourite in a cagey opening round with neither man able to land any clean shots.

The fight burst into life in the second round when Briedis responded to being hit on the back of the head in a clinch with an elbow which sent the Polish southpaw to the canvas.

After a ticking off for both fighters from the referee the action resumed before Briedis landed a right to drop Glowacki for a second time.

The 32-year-old made it unsteadily to his feet only to be dropped for a third time and given a standing count after the bell appeared to have sounded.

Confusion reigned at ringside with the Polish fighter's corner demanding an explanation from the referee but Briedis settled matters shortly after the start of the third by landing two right uppercuts followed by a right hook to finish the fight.